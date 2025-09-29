Canada's Walk of Fame has announced the five winners of the 13th annual RBC Emerging Musician Program, in partnership with Stingray.

Celebrated as Canada's premier platform for discovering the next generation of emerging musicians, the program offers invaluable mentorship, development and performance opportunities. Submissions poured in from across the country, and a panel of over 20 industry judges reviewed each entry. The five recipients were ultimately selected for their genre-spanning originality, creativity and talent.

Third Prize Winners are John Fellner from London, Braden Lam from Halifax and Andie Therio from Montreal. Second Prize Winner goes to Exclaim! New Faves alum Jennarie from Toronto, and the Grand Prize Winner is Annabel Oreste from Laval.

Known nationally from her run on Star Académie as Princess Annabel, Canadian-Haitian pop and R&B artist Oreste's music embodies empowerment, resilience and soul. She has built a growing audience with her powerful performance and heartfelt songwriting, and her debut EP Lovingly is set to release in 2026.

"I'm so thankful to God for opening this door in my life," Oreste shared in a release. "I feel like the wind is finally carrying me toward new horizons. I make music to empower and to remind others of their worth. I'm deeply grateful to Canada's Walk of Fame, RBC, and Stingray for believing in me and broadening my horizons. I'm so excited to share more of my world and my music on a national scale."

The Grand Prize winner receives $20,000 in cash, as well as a private session at Metalworks Studios and exclusive performance opportunities at Canada's Walk of Fame events, including the 2025 Canada's Walk of Fame Rock the Halls charity concert at Toronto's El Mocambo in support of the Daily Bread Food Bank on December 20.

All five winners will receive exposure on Canada's Walk of Fame music channel launching this October on Stingray, a performance at Festival du Voyager in Winnipeg next year, a showcase slot at next year's Departure Fest in Toronto, a creative workshop and mentorship panel at Toronto's Arthaus, a personalized artist page on emergingmusician.ca and more.

"At RBC, we're inspired by the passion and determination of these artists," said Gayle Corcoran, Senior Director, Social Impact, RBC. "Supporting programs that help early career musicians launch, means investing in the future of culture, creativity and community. That's why RBC has been a long standing supporter of Canada's Walk of Fame and is proud to champion the next generation of Canadian talent."

"Collaborating with Canada's Walk of Fame on this program is an incredible opportunity to spotlight homegrown voices," continued David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer of Stingray. "We believe Canadian music deserves to be heard everywhere. Throughout October, the new Canada's Walk of Fame channel on Stingray Music will introduce this year's winners, past alumni, and Canada's Walk of Fame Inductees to audiences across the country and beyond."

Find more information about the winners and listen to their music at emergingmusician.ca.