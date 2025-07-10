In the wake of their excellent 2022 album Running with the Hurricane, beloved Aussie trio Camp Cope sadly called it quits. Lead vocalist Georgia Maq has been quietly striking out on her own for several years — and now she has shared the second taste of her new EP God's Favourite, which is due September 4.

Having already dropped its opening track, "Pay Per View," the songwriter continues previewing the record today with "Slightly Below the Middle."

"This song is basically a conversation between me and whoever the boss of the Devil and God is," Maq explained of the track. "I grew up listening to my dad play the fiddle part of 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' and I always loved it because it says my name and I love hearing my name in a song."

Hear that below, where you can also find the record's tracklist.

Maq shared of the forthcoming EP in a statement, "Every release gets me closer to self actualisation, and God's Favourite is the next big step for me. Every time I release music, I look back at my catalogue and feel an urgent sense of shame and embarrassment — I feel different about this one though, [producer] Daniel Fox was a huge part of this, he's my collaborator and one of my best friends and we bring such different things into the songs and he's really helped me find myself through the music."

She added: "I want to acknowledge that I stopped singing in an Australian accent. Honestly, it was never really natural for me in the first place, I started singing when I was a kid in an American accent because I was brought up on country and bluegrass music (dad) and Cold Chisel (mum) and I feel like I've come back to that. I think maybe this EP is me connecting to my mum also, it was unintentional but I think the songs are letters I'm sending to her back home."



God's Favourite:

1. Pay Per View

2. Citronella

3. Slightly Below the Middle

4. The LA River

5. Mercy and Grac