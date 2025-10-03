Burton Cummings — the Manitoban rock musician, songwriter and lead singer of reunited Canadian band the Guess Who — returns to his hometown and is set to perform at the Winnipeg theatre that bears his name on November 13.

UPDATE (10/3, 9:45 a.m. ET): Cummings has added a Toronto show on November 8 at the El Mocambo for the venue's Music That Moves Charity Concert Series. Proceeds will go to the music education charity MusiCounts. Tickets are on sale now from the El Mocambo's website.

The historic theatre was renamed after the Canadian rock 'n' roll musician in 2002, with a renewal in 2017 following Burton's agreement to perform a minimum of four shows at the venue over the next 15 years.

His shows at the Burton Cummings Theatre are set to showcase the Canadian Music Hall of Famer and JUNO Award winners' continued commitment to his hometown theatre, with this show following two prior shows by Burton since the theatre's renewal. The first took place in 2017 and the second in 2022, with both shows selling out immediately.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to the ongoing rejuvenation of the venue.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.