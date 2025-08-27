Climate change has not been kind to Burning Man. Back in 2023, Tropical Storm Hilary flooded the festival grounds, forcing Diplo and Chris Rock to hitchhike their way out of Nevada while thousands of festivalgoers were left stranded.

This year's edition of the notorious desert pilgrimage/music festival has faced a dust storm, with winds of up to 80 km per hour; according to the San Francisco Chronicle, at least four minor injuries have been reported due to the flying debris and windy conditions. Devastatingly, this weather event also ravaged the Orgy Dome.

Yes, the Orgy Dome. Of course Burning Man has an Orgy Dome. It is (or was?) a giant tent filled with mattresses, pillows and mood lighting, which Burners could enter with physical ID, explicit consent and by bringing at least one partner with them.

"Our build team worked so hard this past week to *erect* our lovely space," organizers wrote in a post on the official @orgydome Instagram page. "Unfortunately, the winds yesterday undid all that labour and wrecked our structure. We are still here and thankfully safe, we hope to gift the playa some workshops and will keep you updated."

The Orgy Dome is currently sourcing materials — including walls, ball bungees and pipe — to repair the structure. If you build it, they will come.