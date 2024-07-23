Burial has composed an original score for a new film from Harmony Korine.

Today, it was announced that Korine's movie Baby Invasion would premiere out of competition at this year's Venice Film Festival.

As you can see on the poster below, music for the film was produced by the elusive South London producer born William Bevan.

An official synopsis describes Baby Invasion as "a new ultra-realistic, multiplayer FPS game following a group of mercenaries using baby faces as avatars to conceal their identity. Tasked with entering mansions of the rich and powerful and leaving nothing behind, players must explore every rabbit hole before time runs out."

The film was produced through Korine's EDGLRD, the multimedia design studio also behind his Aggro Dr1ft, which premiered at Venice in September 2023.

In June, Burial delivered new song "Phoneglow" as part of a split release with Kode9. The release followed their 2023 two-track EP Infirmary / Unknown Summer.

In February, Burial shared Dreamfear / Boy Sent from Above via XL Recordings.