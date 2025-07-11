Bring Me the Horizon Drop Surprise-Release Album 'Lo-files'

The 23-track record features lo-fi reinterpretations of songs from their catalogue

Jul 11, 2025

British rockers Bring Me the Horizon have dropped a surprise-release album. Titled Lo-files, the 23-track album features lo-fi reinterpretations of songs from 2013's Sempiternal through 2024's POST HUMAN: NeX GEn.

Fittingly, the album's cover art references the iconic YouTube Lofi Girl, whom I'm sure we've all turned to at one point while studying or working. 

Lead vocalist Oli Sykes described Lo-files as "utility music" for moments of quiet introspection and creativity, and revealed that the original idea for the "go to" new record was to be "something more chill, a record you could put on while studying or zoning out." "It ended up way more chaotic than originally intended," he continued. "So I guess this is another attempt at creating something lowkey. I listen to a lot of lo-fi when I'm working or feeling anxious, so hope this record can do the same for others."

Listen to Lo-files now, and see the full tracklist below.



Lo-files: 

  1. canyoufeelmy<3.tmpx feat. Casiio & No Spirit
  2. (U)topia.drm feat. lophiile
  3. in the dark.ech feat. Kanisan
  4. followU.bnd feat. Dimension 32
  5. Darkside.verXx feat. Casiio & No Spirit
  6. king_sl@yer.fmk feat. Mondo Loops
  7. sL33pwalking.idl feat. lophiile
  8. drwn.vv feat. Dimension 32
  9. losT_404.nll feat. Drxnk
  10. seenitallbefore_xx.arch feat. Kanisan
  11. parasite.ev3 feat. Mondo Loops
  12. med!cine.fbk feat. lophiile
  13. koolaid.xxo feat. Drxnk
  14. dlg_it.core feat. HM Surf
  15. DOOMED.errX feat. Drxnk
  16. avalanche_.drft feat. lophiile
  17. 1DayTheOnlyButterfliesLeftWillBInurChestAsuMarchTowards UrDeath.finx feat. Drxnk
  18. sTr4nG3r5.vsnO feat. Dimension 32
  19. 1x1.syncd feat. lophiile
  20. shadowmOses.frq feat. Mondo Loops
  21. m0th3r.tng feat. Drxnk
  22. DiE4u.sysrsk feat. HM Surf
  23. Throne.GOD feat. Casiio & No Spirit
