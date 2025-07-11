British rockers Bring Me the Horizon have dropped a surprise-release album. Titled Lo-files, the 23-track album features lo-fi reinterpretations of songs from 2013's Sempiternal through 2024's POST HUMAN: NeX GEn.

Fittingly, the album's cover art references the iconic YouTube Lofi Girl, whom I'm sure we've all turned to at one point while studying or working.

Lead vocalist Oli Sykes described Lo-files as "utility music" for moments of quiet introspection and creativity, and revealed that the original idea for the "go to" new record was to be "something more chill, a record you could put on while studying or zoning out." "It ended up way more chaotic than originally intended," he continued. "So I guess this is another attempt at creating something lowkey. I listen to a lot of lo-fi when I'm working or feeling anxious, so hope this record can do the same for others."

Listen to Lo-files now, and see the full tracklist below.







Lo-files: