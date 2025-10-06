British metalcore experimentalists Bring Me the Horizon have extended their touring plans into 2026, where they'll bring the lo-fi beats to chill to (as well as other songs from their catalogue) to cities across North America next spring.

The N. American Ascension Program 2 tour begins with two Canadian dates at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena (April 28) and Montreal's Centre Bell (April 29), where they'll be joined by Motionless in White, the Plot in You and Amira Elfeky on all dates. They'll continue the rest of the tour stateside.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 10) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales beginning Wednesday (October 8) at 10 a.m. local time.

See the itinerary below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.



Bring Me the Horizon 2026 Tour Dates:

04/28 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

04/29 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

05/01 Worcester, MA - DCU Center

05/02 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

05/04 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

05/05 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

05/07 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

05/09 Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival

05/11 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

05/12 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

05/13 Saint Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena

05/15 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

05/16 Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival