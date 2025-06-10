Bright Eyes have been on and off the road for the better part of the last year, and they've now announced another North American leg of their touring plans, set to take place through August and September.

The short run sees the band following the West Coast, beginning with a stop in Ojai, CA, on August 26. A few days later, the band will perform their lone Canadian show at Vancouver's Malkin Bowl on August 29, after which they'll continue back on through the US, concluding the run in Las Vegas on September 3.

Tickets go on sale June 13 at 10 a.m. local time, following an artist presale that begins tomorrow (June 11) at 10 a.m. local. See the announcement below.