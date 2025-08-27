August has been busy for Bright Eyes — frontman Conor Oberst lost his own lookalike contest earlier this month, and the band kicked off their North American tour yesterday in Ojai, CA. Now, with just a few more days to spare until August ends, they have announced a forthcoming new EP Kids Table, which is set to arrive September 26 via Dead Oceans.

The eight-track EP features the previously released ska song "1st World Blues," and is previewed today with the new track "Dyslexic Palindrome" featuring Hurray for the Riff Raff's Alynda Segarra, who toured with Bright Eyes earlier this year.

"Alynda Segarra is one of the most soulful people I have ever encountered," shared Oberst in a release. "Everything that passes through them is haunted by the weary ghost of American music past. I have had the good fortune of recording and performing with them on many occasions and I am always blown away by Alynda's ability to channel what is both intangible and universal. Seemingly walking along in a second line of skeletons. Blowing on a valiant horn." He continued, "I know it sounds crazy but, yet, there Alynda is. Always so very present but with one foot on the other side."

Watch the visualizer for "Dyslexic Palindrome" and find the tracklist for Kids Table below. Bright Eyes will play Vancouver's Malkin Bowl this Friday (August 29), their only Canadian stop on the itinerary.



Kids Table: