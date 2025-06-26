Two weeks ago, the world lost the Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson. His cause of death has now been revealed.

A death certificate from the Los Angeles County Department of Health, first obtained by TMZ, states that Wilson's main cause of death was respiratory arrest. Sepsis and cystitis are also listed on the document as contributing factors.

Additional associated factors from the 82-year-old songwriter's chronic health issues, including neurodegenerative disorder, obstructive sleep apnea, chronic respiratory failure and chronic kidney disease, are also noted on the report. Wilson's family revealed that he was suffering from a "major neurocognitive disorder" akin to dementia in February of 2024, and he was placed under conservatorship last May.