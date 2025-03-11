I guess Brian Jonestown Massacre have kissed and made up since that onstage brawl in 2023? Other such onstage brawls haven't exactly panned out well for the fans of those involved, so we'll take the wins where we can: BJM have announced a sprawling North American tour for this fall, which will bring them to Canada for a trio of shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
The tour kicks off on September 3 in Carrboro, NC. Within the two weeks to follow, the band will make their first venture to Canada to play Montreal's Beanfield Theatre (September 13) and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall (September 14).
From there, BJM weave their way back through the US for the remainder of the month of September. After a month off, they'll pick things back up on October 31 in San Diego, CA, returning to Canada on November 26 to perform at the Pearl in Vancouver. It'll all come to a close with a two-night stand in Los Angeles, CA, on November 22 and 23.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (March 14), with various presales getting underway tomorrow at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.
Brian Jonestown Massacre 2025 Tour Dates:
09/03 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
09/04 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
09/05 Nashville, TN - The Basement East
09/06 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
09/08 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
09/09 New York, NY - Webster Hall
09/10 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
09/12 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
09/13 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
09/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
09/16 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
09/17 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
09/18 Louisville, KY - Mercury Room
09/19 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex
09/20 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
09/22 Chicago, IL - Metro
09/23 Omaha, NE - Slowdown
09/24 Kansas City, MO - recordBar
09/26 Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory
09/28 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/31 San Diego, CA - Music Box
11/01 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's
11/02 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
11/04 San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew
11/06 Las Vegas, NV - Swan Dive
11/07 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Burren
11/08 Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot
11/10 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
11/11 Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre
11/13 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
11/14 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club
11/15 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
11/16 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
11/18 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
11/20 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
11/21 Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre
11/22 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
11/23 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom