I guess Brian Jonestown Massacre have kissed and made up since that onstage brawl in 2023? Other such onstage brawls haven't exactly panned out well for the fans of those involved, so we'll take the wins where we can: BJM have announced a sprawling North American tour for this fall, which will bring them to Canada for a trio of shows in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

The tour kicks off on September 3 in Carrboro, NC. Within the two weeks to follow, the band will make their first venture to Canada to play Montreal's Beanfield Theatre (September 13) and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall (September 14).

From there, BJM weave their way back through the US for the remainder of the month of September. After a month off, they'll pick things back up on October 31 in San Diego, CA, returning to Canada on November 26 to perform at the Pearl in Vancouver. It'll all come to a close with a two-night stand in Los Angeles, CA, on November 22 and 23.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (March 14), with various presales getting underway tomorrow at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Brian Jonestown Massacre 2025 Tour Dates:

09/03 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

09/04 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

09/05 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

09/06 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

09/08 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

09/09 New York, NY - Webster Hall

09/10 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

09/12 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

09/13 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

09/14 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

09/16 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

09/17 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

09/18 Louisville, KY - Mercury Room

09/19 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi Annex

09/20 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

09/22 Chicago, IL - Metro

09/23 Omaha, NE - Slowdown

09/24 Kansas City, MO - recordBar

09/26 Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory

09/28 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/31 San Diego, CA - Music Box

11/01 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's

11/02 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

11/04 San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew

11/06 Las Vegas, NV - Swan Dive

11/07 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Burren

11/08 Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot

11/10 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

11/11 Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre

11/13 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

11/14 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

11/15 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

11/16 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

11/18 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

11/20 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

11/21 Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre

11/22 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

11/23 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom