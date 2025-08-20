Western Canadian festival and conference BreakOut West has announced the initial wave of performers for its 2025 edition, coming to Winnipeg from September 24 to 28.

UPDATE (8/20, 4:11 p.m. ET): Festival organizers have now announced the third wave of artists set to perform next month, which adds West Coast talent in Missy D, Chixdiggit, Virgo Rising, the Haileys, Ponteix, Lhasa Petik, Kaeley Jade, Darrrian Gerrard and Cryptozoologists, as well as Maritimers Daniel James McFadyen, Joce Reyome, Kylie Fox, aRENYE and Hannah Green. Plus, Papaya Moon and Mared will both come all the way from Cardiff, Wales, to perform in Winnipeg.

See the updated list of performers for BreakOut West 2025 below.

Breakout West's Executive Director Mike Dawson said in a statement, "Bringing BreakOut West back to Winnipeg always feels like a homecoming. The city celebrates the thriving creative trajectory of Western Canada's music, while the artists and industry enjoy Winnipeg's magnificent hospitality as the vibrant gateway to the west."

He continued, "Our festival is focused on music discovery and each year audiences fall in love with new artists. BreakOut West plays a vital role in strengthening the music sector across Western Canada by creating meaningful opportunities for business development, export, and industry connection. We're working alongside our Manitoba partners to present an event that spotlights artists and professionals on a national and international scale."

Confirmed performers for the event include Kimmortal, Slow Leaves, Kuzi Cee, Jade Turner, Kayla Williams, NIKKAELA and more. All told, the festival has announced 18 performers, plus nine participating venues across Winnipeg. See the lists below.

Early bird wristbands are on sale now and can be purchased here.

In addition to performances, BreakOut West is also a conference offering workshops, mentor meetings, in-depth discussions about the music market, and more. The Canadian Music Awards and Industry Awards are also part of the event.

Performers:

Alpha Toshineza (MB)

Anna Katarina (BC)

aRENYE (NS)

BETABOYS (AB)

Big Tones (SK)

Boniface (MB)

Bria Rose N' Thorns (YT)

Caleb Tomlinson and the Perseids (YT)

Carmen Braden (NT)

CEC (MB)

Chixdiggit (AB)

CLout gAMe (YT)

Connor Cassidy (SK)

Cryptozoologists (YT)

Daniel James McFayden (NS)

Daniel Lew (BC)

Darrian Gerard (BC)

dead ex girlfriends (SK)

Dill the Giant (MB)

Electric Lemonade (YT)

FONTINE (MB)

Freeze the Fall (BC)

Gil & Wil (SK)

Hannah Green (NF)

Jade Turner (MB)

Joce Reyome (PE)

John from Dawson (YT)

John Hewitt & the New Americans (AB)

J SCOPE (AB)

Kaeley Jade (AB)

Kaiya Gamble (AB)

Kayla Williams (AB)

Kimmortal (BC)

Kuzi Cee (AB)

Kylie Fox (NB)

Laura Hickli (AB)

Lester Slade (NV)

Lhasa Petik (MB)

Mared (Wales)

MELODNA (SK)

Missy D (BC)

NIKKAELA (BC)

Noah Derksen (MB)

Papaya Noon (Wales)

Ponteix (SK)

Raven Reid (SK)

Rob Elo (NT)

Slow Leaves (MB)

The Haileys (MB)

The North Sound (SK)

TOMMYPHYLL (MB)

Virgo Rising (MB)

Venues:

Blue Note Park

Darling Bar

Exchange Event Centre

Into the Music

The Park Theatre

Pyramid Cabaret

Royal Albert Arms

Sidestage

Times Change(d)