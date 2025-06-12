Bratmobile have announced a summer North American tour that will bring them up and down the West Coast starting next month.

The run starts in Los Angeles on July 18, and includes a lone stop in Canada come August. They'll perform the Hollywood Theatre with PISS and Necking on August 21 before heading back stateside for dates in Portland and Olympia.

Tickets are on sale now here. See the schedule below. Head to Exclaim!'s Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.

Bratmobile 2025 Tour Dates:

07/18 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco with Death Valley Girls, Trap Girl

07/20 Oakland, CA - Mosswood Meltdown

08/21 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre with PISS, Necking

08/22 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall with Roselit Bone, All Girl Summer Fun Band

08/23 Olympia, WA - South Sound Block Party