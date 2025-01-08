In a People exclusive, R&B megawatt and actor Brandy has announced that she'll be sharing the story of having already racked up decades in the spotlight at just 45 years old in a new memoir.

The yet-untitled book is due October 7 via HarperCollins imprint Hanover Square Press, and is currently available for pre-order. In an Instagram post, Brandy described the process of writing her memoir — which takes us back to her early days growing up in Mississippi through launching her debut album and having a hit sitcom at 15, as well as becoming the first Black woman to play a Disney princess in 1997's Cinderella — as "one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences" of her life.

"I allowed myself the space to be fearless and vulnerable to reveal some of my most intimate moments. For the first time, I am sharing my story — honest, unfiltered and not through the lens of media or critics," the artist wrote. "From singing in church as a little girl in McComb, Mississippi, touring across the world, starring as Moesha, and becoming the first Black Cinderella — I've experienced unforgettable highs. But what you didn't see were the struggles behind the scenes, the trials that tested my spirit and shaped the woman I am today."

She added, "This memoir is more than a book; it's a reflection of resilience, hope, and rediscovering myself beyond the fame, the music and the spotlight. This memoir is a lifetime in the making, and I hope my words bring inspiration as you navigate your own journey."

Brandy recently starred in the campy A24 horror film The Front Room, in addition to appearing on a remix of Ariana Grande's eternal sunshine track "the boy is mine" — not to be confused with her own 1998 chart-topper with Monica of the same title.