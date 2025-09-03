After joining forces with Elton John for the collaborative album Who Believes in Angels? earlier this year, Brandi Carlile has announced her forthcoming eighth studio LP and first solo project in four years.

The follow-up to 2021's In These Silent Days, Returning to Myself is due October 24 through Interscope Records / Lost Highway. Carlile produced the 10-track LP alongside Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), Aaron Dessner and Andrew Watt.

"I'm not my favourite person to spend my time with," the songwriter admitted in a statement. "Returning to myself is not just a lonely, but a painfully boring thing to do. So much so that I'm actually not at all interested in doing it."

She continued:

I prefer to double, triple, and quadruple down on co-dependency, which I've come to learn that outside of 12-Step programs and junior high school relationships, isn't really that unhealthy at all…

For me the key to learning to 'be alone' is not being alone at all. It's being alone in a crowded room. It's hearing an unexpected doorbell ring and wondering who has shown up to watch me read my book and bite my nails all day. That a guest can be a deep lean-in over a cheap bottle of wine or simply an eyebrow raise and a gesture toward the refrigerator while I play Zelda… where I totally choose myself with someone so close to me I can hear them relax.

People want to be together in silence more than we allow in our time. It's falling deeply in love with the car wheels on a gravel road. The possibility of the visitor. The "not being alone-ness" of it all…

Togetherness has given me everything I love about being alive. Starting with my original family in a single wide mobile home, gathered around a wood stove all the way to living with my band, haunting my wife everywhere she goes, raising my children on a tour bus, learning at the feet of Joni Mitchell, to making music with my greatest hero of all time, Elton John.

Why is it heroic to untether, when the tense work of togetherness is so much more interesting?

…because I don't want to do it. Because I don't want to return to myself.

And that's why I will.

The record is previewed today by its stirring title track, which arrives with an accompanying music video directed by Floria Sigismondi. Check it out below.



Returning to Myself:

1. Returning to Myself

2. Human

3. A Woman Oversees

4. A War with Time

5. Anniversary

6. Church & State

7. Joni

8. You Without Me

9. No One Knows Us

10. A Long Goodbye

Pre-order Returning to Myself.