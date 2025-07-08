It's time to get your boys out on the town, because Burlington, ON-hailing emo/post-hardcore outfit Boys Night Out have announced an upcoming fall North American tour.

In celebration of their 2005 record Trainwreck, the 20th anniversary tour will begin with five Canadian dates in Winnipeg (October 6), Saskatoon (October 8), Calgary (October 9, Edmonton (October 10) and Vancouver (October 12). The band will head stateside before returing back to Canada in November for scheduled performances in Ottawa (November 11), Quebec City (November 12) and Montreal (November 14). The tour will conclude November 15 at Toronto's Opera House.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 11) at 10 a.m. ET following various presales beginning today.

See the announcement and full itinerary below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.

Boys Night Out 2025 Tour Dates:

10/06 Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre *

10/08 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' *

10/09 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre *

10/10 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall *

10/12 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl *

10/14 Seattle, WA - Substation *

10/16 Portland, OR - Dante's *

10/17 Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post #

10/18 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim (The Parish) #

10/19 Mesa, AZ - The Rosetta Room #

10/21 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater #

10/23 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall #

10/24 Dallas, TX - RBC Deep Ellum #

10/25 Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom #

10/26 Houston, TX - Secret Group #

10/28 Orlando, FL - The Abbey #

10/29 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell) #

10/30 Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend #

11/01 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge &

11/02 Ferndale, Ml -The Loving Touch ^

11/03 Lakewood, OH - Mahall's ^

11/05 Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille ^

11/06 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts ^

11/07 Towson, MD - The Recher ^

11/09 New York, NY - Racket ^

11/10 Worcester, MA - The Palladium ^

11/11 Ottawa, Canada - Overflow Brewing Co ^

11/12 Québec City, QC - Salle Montaigne ^

11/14 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB ^

11/15 Toronto, ON - The Opera House ^

* with Mest and rosecoloredworld

# with Have Mercy and rosecoloredworld

& with Park and rosecoloredworld

^ with Spitalfield and rosecoloredworld