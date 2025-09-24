Enigmatic Winnipeg roots rocker Boy Golden has announced the forthcoming release of his third studio album, previewed today by lead single "Suffer."

Produced by Robbie Lackritz (Feist, the Weather Station, Bahamas), Best of Our Possible Lives is set for release on February 13, 2026, via Six Shooter Records. The follow-up to last year's For Eden also features legendary bassist Pino Palladino, as well as guest vocals from Cat Clyde on two tracks.

According to press notes, the album's title was inspired by Boy Golden's reflections on philosopher Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz's argument that, if God is omnipotent, omniscient and benevolent, then this must be the best of all possible worlds. The singer-songwriter reframes the idea as being fully present in the moment — and accepting it as it is — is the only way to find peace amidst the chaos.

Of searingly anthemic lead single "Suffer," the artist shared the following:

I write songs to seek understanding. Suffering, the first of the Four Noble Truths, is universal. It takes different shapes and forms and magnitudes, but the pain of change, the pain of mortality, the pain of living in bodies we did not choose, is shared.

"Suffer" can't help but be a political song, because our lives have inherent political consequences, but I don't believe it to be a partisan song. I write songs to find the threads that bind us all together.

The song came when my ideals were being tested and shattered by the world as it is now. I hope that anyone listening to this song can come to the same conclusion that I did: if we only have this moment, what you do in this moment is who you are. Who do you want to be?

Watch the Julio Assis-directed "Suffer" music video below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details.



Best of Our Possible Lives:

1. Suffer

2. The Matter at Hand

3. New Orleans

4. Like a Child

5. Chickadee

6. Cowboy Dreams (feat. Cat Clyde)

7. Bad Habits

8. Moontan (feat. Cat Clyde)

9. Eyes

10. Meadowsweet

11. You Got It

12. Best of Our Possible Lives

Pre-order Best of Our Possible Lives.