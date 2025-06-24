Born Ruffians were on the cover of Exclaim! in 2013, and for them, it's been 12 years too long since they were put into our national print circulation. It's for this reason they casually threatened yours truly, Exclaim!'s Social Editor, in an alleyway behind our office. Mom, I've made it!

The Ontario mainstays more than made up for it while taking the video edition of the Exclaim! Questionnaire, where we bonded over not lying about our first CDs, the way Parkdale used to be, and inter-band nepotism. Watch it below, and follow us on TikTok and Instagram to be the first to see new episodes of the Exclaim! Questionnaire.

Beauty's Pride — Born Ruffians' new album and accompanying film — are both out now via Wavy Haze.