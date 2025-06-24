Boris released their seminal 10th studio album Pink back in 2005, and now the Japanese rockers are taking the record on a 20th anniversary tour of North America, including a couple of Canadian dates.

Kicking off in Solana Beach, CA, on October 23, the trio will perform a total of 23 dates across the continent, including gigs in Montreal and Toronto on November 6 and 7, respectively. Both Canadian shows will feature support from Uniform, while Suppression, Agrigculture and more will join on select dates in the US. The run concludes in Los Angeles on November 22.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. local time here.

The band shared in a statement:

'Do You Remember Pink Days?'

For those who experienced that era in real time — and for those encountering it live for the first time — this question will echo across personal timelines, bridging past and future alike.

With a diverse array of guest acts appearing at shows across the US, this tour promises to be far more than a simple anniversary celebration. It offers a powerful, immersive glimpse into both the future and the multifaceted nature of heavy rock itself.

Watch a tour teaser below, where you'll also find the band's full North American tour itinerary.



Boris 2025 Tour Dates:

10/23 Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up #

10/24 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom #

10/25 Tucson, AZ - La Rosa #

10/27 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger $

10/28 Austin, TX - Mohawk $

10/30 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade $

10/31 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom $

11/01 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore $

11/02 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer $

11/04 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel %

11/05 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club %

11/06 Montreal, QC - Le National %

11/07 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre %

11/08 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall ^

11/09 Chicago, IL - Metro ^

11/11 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line ^

11/13 Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre &

11/14 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge &

11/16 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall &

11/17 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile &

11/20 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

11/21 San Jose, CA - The Ritz

11/22 Los Angeles, CA - Belasco ~

# with Suppression

$ with Agriculture

% with Uniform

^ with Bongzilla

& with Cloakroom

+ with special guests

~ with Lack of Interest