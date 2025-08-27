Bon Jovi have remained in the news cycle for a multitude of reasons — from Jon Bon literally saving lives to the Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story documentary — despite the four years that separated the release of 2020's fittingly titled 2020 and the band's return last year with Forever.

In an interview with Exclaim!, the frontman called the 2024 album the "best record we've made in 20 years." However, it seems as though the legendary rockers have already managed to improve upon it: they're releasing a new edition of the LP this fall.

Forever (Legendary Edition) is due to arrive on October 24 via Island Records, and it sounds like it's going to be a star-studded affair: the 14-track record features guest appearances from Avril Lavigne, Bruce Springsteen, Jason Isbell, Jelly Roll, Ryan Tedder, Lainey Wilson, Robbie Williams, James Bay, the War & Treaty, Marcus King, Carin León, Billy Falcon and Joe Elliott. (Isbell was already featured on "Waves" on the original record.)

The one song without a featured guest, opening track "Red, White and Jersey," is due for release this Friday (August 29). In the meantime, check out the full tracklist details below.

Forever (Legendary Edition):

1. Red, White and Jersey

2. Legendary (feat. James Bay)

3. We Made It Look Easy (feat. Robbie Williams)

4. Living Proof (feat. Jelly Roll)

5. Waves (feat. Jason Isbell)

6. Seeds (feat. Ryan Tedder)

7. Kiss the Bride (feat. Billy Falcon)

8. The People's House (feat. The War & Treaty)

9. Walls of Jericho (feat. Joe Elliott)

10. I Wrote You a Song (feat. Lainey Wilson)

11. Living in Paradise (feat. Avril Lavigne)

12. My First Guitar (feat. Marcus King)

13. Hollow Man (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

14. We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil (feat. Carin León)