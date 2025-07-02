Following Kneecap's own controversy, Bob Vylan have come under fire since the weekend, after they incited chants of "death to the IDF" during their Glastonbury performance, which was broadcast live by the BBC.

As previously reported, the punk/hip-hop duo have had their US visas revoked "in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants," according to US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. "Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country," he added.

UPDATE (7/2, 4:50 p.m. ET): Bob Vylan have now been dropped from two festivals. Manchester, UK's Radar Festival, as well as Kave Festival in Gisors, France, have both announced that the duo will no longer perform at the respective events. The latter issued a more detailed statement about Bob Vylvan's removal, writing:

In light of recent events, Bob Vylan have been dropped by their agent. The Eure department and the city of Gisors have informed us they will oppose Bob Vylan's presence at Kave Fest. This is forcing us to cancel Bob Vylan's appearance at Kave Fest this year. We fully support freedom of expression for ALL artists around the world. Our thoughts are with the victims of war in Palestine and their families. We stand firmly against all acts of war and hatred. Our team is working full steam ahead to prepare the best Kave Fest yet. A new band for Sunday will be announced soon.

The duo have since issued a statement about the debacle, claiming that they've been targeted for speaking up for Palestine and against the genocide in Gaza. "We are not for the death of jews, arabs or any other race or group of people," they wrote in an Instagram post. "We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine. A machine whose own soldiers were told to use 'unnecessary lethal force' against innocent civilians waiting for aid. A machine that has destroyed much of Gaza."

They added, "We are a distraction from the story. And whatever sanctions we receive will be a distraction."

The group have remained unequivocal in their support of Palestine following the BBC's claim that the band expressed "antisemitic sentiments" during their Glastonbury performance and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer characterizing the protest as "appalling hate speech."

See the post below.