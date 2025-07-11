The police investigation into Bob Vylan following their Glastonbury performance is ongoing, and the punk-rap duo have asked fans at one of their shows to stop chanting the phrase that got them into hot water.

The musicians played their first show since Glastonbury at 100 Club in London, UK, on Wednesday night (July 9), and frontman Bobby Vylan told the crowd, "I'm gonna try to keep my talking to a minimum today, 'cause that's what got us in trouble in the first fucking place!" To which, the crowd started chanting "Death, death to the IDF," before being stopped by Vylan.

"No, no, no, no, no, you're gonna get me in trouble. You're gonna get me in trouble," he said. "Apparently, every other chant is fine, but you lot will get me in trouble." Instead, he got the crowd to chant "Free, free Palestine," saying, "We're gonna stick with the classics, all right?"

Following their "Death, death to the IDF" chant at Glastonbury, Bob Vylan had their US visas revoked by the Trump administration, were dropped by their talent agency and removed from multiple festival bills. Like fellow Palestine supporters Kneecap, many artists have spoken out in support of them, even going as far as to pull themselves from festivals where Bob Vylan were dropped.