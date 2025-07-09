Toronto-based indie rock outfit Blush have had a busy year since hitting the stage at Exclaim!'s Class of 2025 series back in January, and they've now shared their debut single.

Described as a "story of queer romance oscillating between fear and certainty," the track's earnest vulnerability, lush guitars and dreamy melodies captures the complexities of love and identity that embody the queer experience. "I do want you to break me," lead vocalist Lauren Beatty sings, writing her vivid confession scarred by "past relationships and overwhelmed by a looming new love."

Blush centres intuition on this new track, and "Forget All the Things" is a celebration of vulnerability and a rejection of past hurts.

Listen to the new single below.