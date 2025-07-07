Though there may not be this decade's answer to the battle of Britpop anytime soon, Damon Albarn isn't using Blur and Oasis's buried hatchet to get into one of the latter's reunion shows.

Albarn predicted the reunion two years ago when Blur was in the middle of promoting their reunion record, The Ballad of Darren. When speaking to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, he reiterated that he was right.

"The Oasis reunion? Two years ago I was prophetic when I said that they would do it and that the road was level. Well, you can't think that two brothers can't reconcile, sooner or later. It's a good thing, the way I see it," he said.

This doesn't mean he'll have a "told you so" moment at one of the shows, though. When asked if he was going, he said, "No, I'm literally too busy," while laughing.

The feuding pair of bands have long since made peace, with Albarn even collaborating with Noel Gallagher on a Gorillaz track. Though Gallagher admits his younger self might have knifed himself in the bollocks if he found out about it.

Oasis played their first two reunion shows this weekend in Cardiff on July 4 and 5, and they went pretty well! Blur's comeback, however, is done, according to Albarn.