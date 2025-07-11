Even though he's "too busy" to make it out to one of Oasis's reunion shows, after 30 years, Blur frontman Damon Albarn has conceded defeat to his former rivals.

Though Blur won the official Battle of Britpop when the single "Country House" sold more copies than "Roll With It," Oasis's place in the zeitgeist across the pond is firmer. Speaking with The Sun, Albarn admitted defeat against the Mancunians.

"Well, it was obvious, wasn't it? I think we can officially say that Oasis won the battle, the war, the campaign, everything," he said. "They are the winners. They take first place. In the face of such overwhelming evidence, I am happy to accept and concede defeat. It's their summer and God bless them."

Albarn also expanded on his choice not to see Oasis on their tour: "I hope everyone has a wonderful time but I'm going to be in a very, very different place. I couldn't do as many gigs as they're doing. That's a lot of the same emotion. They're very brave and I hope it's worth it. You know, money isn't everything."

Blur had a short-lived reunion in 2023 when they released The Ballad of Darren, and played a select few shows. Albarn has since called the ordeal "over," and claimed the band played their final show at Coachella 2024.