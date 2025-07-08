In addition to supporting Lorde at select dates of her Ultrasound World Tour, Blood Orange has announced a run of headlining gigs for 2025. The stint across North America, Europe and the UK will bring Dev Hynes to Canada for a lone show in Toronto this fall.

Hynes — who recently released "The Field," his first solo track since 2022's Four Songs EP — will hit the road starting with a festival appearance at Portola in San Francisco, CA, on September 21. After venturing across the pond for concerts in Berlin, Torino, Paris, Utrecht, London and Bristol, Blood Orange plays Toronto's History on November 19 before wrapping the tour with a doubleheader in Brooklyn, NY.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (July 11) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales beginning tomorrow (July 9) in select markets. Listen to "The Field" and find the full routing of headlining dates below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.



Blood Orange 2025 Tour Dates:

09/21 San Francisco, CA - Portola Music Festival

10/29 Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

10/31 Torino, Italy - C2C Festival

11/03 Paris, France - Pitchfork Festival

11/04 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

11/08 London, UK - Alexandra Palace Theatre

11/09 London, UK - Alexandra Palace Theatre

11/10 London, UK - Alexandra Palace Theatre

11/13 Bristol, UK - Electric Bristol

11/19 Toronto, ON - History

11/29 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

11/30 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel