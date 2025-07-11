Black Rebel Motorcycle are gearing up for their anniversary tour later this year, but those plans have had to be back-burnered in light of the Department of Homeland Security using their 2024 cover of Johnny Cash's "God's Gonna Cut You Down" for one of its social posts used to prop up the US's strict border control policy.

"It has come to our attention that the Department of Homeland Security is improperly using our recording of 'God's Gonna Cut You Down' in your latest propaganda video," the band wrote in a response posted to Instagram. "It is obvious that you don't respect Copyright Law and Artist Rights any more than you respect Habeas Corpus and Due Process rights, not to mention the separation of Church and State per the US Constitution."

They added, "For the record, we hereby order DHS to cease and desist the use of our recording and demand that you immediately pull down your video. Oh, and go f… yourselves."

As pointed out by a commenter, it's likely the late Cash wouldn't have been in favour of his song being used for these means either, given his political beliefs. Elsewhere in the comments section, people have noted the blasphemous nature of the DHS invoking the bible for its decidedly anti-Christian conduct.