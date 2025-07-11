A couple months ago, Billy Joel had to cancel all of his scheduled tour dates after being diagnosed with the brain disorder normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). As he assured Howard Stern in June, the piano man is "not dying" — and neither is his legacy, with the upcoming HBO Max documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes getting its first trailer ahead of debuting on streaming in the coming weeks.

After initially premiering at this year's Tribeca Film Festival, the doc will stream in two parts (with each set to be released on July 18 and 25, respectively). Following said premiere, People reported on one of the major revelations of the film directed by American Masters creator Susan Lacy: Joel attempted suicide twice in his early career, and one of the attempts left him in a coma.

In 1970, while he was in a band called Attila, he was living with bandmate Joh Small and his wife, Elizabeth Weber Small. She and Joel had an affair, resulting in the end of Attila, as well as Joel's relationship with his friend and bandmate. (Elizabeth later became the singer-songwriter's first wife.)

Of course, none of this is really hinted at in the And So It Goes trailer. Instead, the clip sees Joel comparing "Uptown Girl" to a Mozart composition, as well as a preview of some talking heads interview clips featuring the likes of Paul McCartney, P!nk and Bruce Springsteen, who claims Joel's melodies are better than his own. Watch it below.