Billy Bragg has been releasing protest songs for more than 40 years, and now he's keeping that tradition going with "Hundred Year Hunger" about the genocide in Gaza.

The acoustic ballad features a chorus partly sung in Arabic and takes its title from the recent book by E. Mark Windle. It includes narrative accounts of, per a statement from Bragg, "a century of enforced food insecurity and malnutrition imposed on the Palestinian people, firstly by British imperialism, then as a weapon of mass displacement by the state of Israel."

The most striking part of the song comes in the final verse, when Bragg sings in first person: "Now my children ask me why / The watching world is standing by / While Israel creates famine as a weapon in their war / Food is used to bait a trap / Unarmed, the starving stumble in / Desperately hoping to find aid, but all that they receive / Are bullet wounds / And tank fire / Infanticide / And dust."

Hear the song below. On September 20, Bragg will be headlining Days Like These, a night in support of Palestine at London, UK's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.