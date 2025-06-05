Buzzy Milton, ON-based singer-songwriter Billianne has announced her forthcoming debut album, previewed today by new single "Baby Blue."

Co-written and co-produced by the artist, Nick Ferraro and Duncan Hood, Modes of Transportation arrives August 15 via The Orchard. The 10-track collection includes recent single "Future Emma," as well as 2024's "Crush," which gave Billianne her first breakthrough into the Top 10 at Canadian radio.

Latest album cut "Baby Blue" is a surging sugar-rush of a breakup anthem. Of the song, Billianne said in a statement:

This song, like my last pop song, is about longing but also about realizing how you did nothing wrong in a relationship, and did nothing but try to be there, but they just couldn't reciprocate. The taunting lines "I'll be looking back just to study it baby / You'll be looking back like whoopsie daisy" are a light-hearted way of saying, "You're gonna look back and realize you messed all this up." I also enjoyed getting "was gonna be your west-end girl" in there because I hope to one day be a west-end girl living in Toronto. Since I've still yet to be in a relationship, this is me predicting my future break-up, living in the west end, and riding the subway, all wrapped up in a story called "Baby Blue."

Listen to "Baby Blue" below, where you'll also find the Modes of Transportation tracklist details and Billianne's 2025 tour itinerary.



Modes of Transportation:

1. Modes I

2. Jessie's Comet

3. Baby Blue

4. Cassiopeia

5. Future Emma

6. Crush

7. Wishlist

8. Memories

9. Let Me Run

10. Modes II

Pre-order Modes of Transportation.

Billianne 2025 Tour Dates:

09/10 Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

09/12 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

09/13 Victoria, BC - Rifflandia Festival

09/14 Cavendish, PEI - SOMMO Festival

09/26 Palmer Rapids, ON - Highlands Music Festival

09/27 Montreal, QC - POP Montreal (Rialto Rooftop)

09/29 Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

10/02 Brooklyn, NY - Public Records

10/04 St. Catharines, ON - Cicada Festival

11/10 Brighton, UK - Komedia Studio

11/11 London, UK - The Social

11/13 Dublin, Ireland - Bello Bar

11/15 Leeds, UK - Live at Leeds in the City Festival

11/16 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Poetry Club

11/17 Manchester, UK - Yes (The Basement)

12/05 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre (Azireli Studio)