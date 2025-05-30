Big Thief certainly seem to be teasing new music, which is exciting enough on its own — but even moreso this time around for this Canadian publication.

The band have put up posters across New York City with the lyrics to "Incomprehensible," an unreleased song they've been performing live since last year. Since the posters are just the lyrics to the song in black and white, it's easy to tell that Adrianne Lenker was inspired by driving through Ontario.

The song's first verse talks about driving on Highway 17 with a lover, and taking a detour to see the lupine flowers and blowing through Thunder Bay. Later on, the second verse ends, "All across Ontario / Static on the stereo / Went swimming in the lake — Old Woman Bay." We love to see a rare Northern Ontario mention in popular music!

Earlier this year, Big Thief released an EP called Passional Relations to benefit L.A. wildfire relief. While each member has been busy releasing their own music, Big Thief's last full-length remains 2022's Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You.