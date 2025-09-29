Big Thief only just released their album Double Infinity, but the recent Exclaim! cover stars already have the next one lined up and ready to go, according to guitarist Buck Meek.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times about Double Infinity, Meek said, "Wait till you hear the next one we already made. It's not what you expect."

That's all that he said on the subject, but it's easy to imagine that this new album might include songs that the band have premiered live but not officially released. New songs they've debuted during shows in the past year or two include "Beautiful World," "Carry" and "Muscle Memory."

Read Exclaim!'s recent interview with Big Thief here.






