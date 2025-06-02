Big Thief are about to announce their new album.

In an email sent out to fans today, Big Thief wrote simply, "Tomorrow is the announcement of our new album!!!" The email included an image of a lime with strips of rind orbiting around it — possibly the album cover, or the artwork for a single.

Details will presumably arrive on Tuesday (June 3).

Last week, Big Thief began teasing their song "Incomprehensible" — which previously debuted live and features lyrics about Ontario — via posters across New York City.

The album will be the follow-up to their 2022 double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. It will be their first since the departure of bassist Max Oleartchik.