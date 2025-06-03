Big Thief have delivered on their promise to announce a new album today, and they've come along with details of the effort due September 5 via 4AD.

Double Infinity marks the now-trio's sixth studio album and follow-up to 2022's Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — as well as solo projects from Adrienne Lenker, James Krivchenia, the band's 2025 surprise EP and a collab with Tucker Zimmerman. Their latest will arrive on CD, cassette and vinyl. Pre-order it here.

The album was recorded at the Power Station in New York City alongside Alena Spanger, Caleb Michel, Hannah Cohen, Jon Nellen, Joshua Crumbly, June McDoom, Laraaji, Mikel Patrick Avery, Mikey Buishas. It features Ontario name-dropping lead single "Incomprehensible," which the band previously teased via posters in NYC.

Hear that below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist.



Double Infinity:

1. Incomprehensible

2. Words

3. Los Angeles

4. All Night All Day

5. Double Infinity

6. No Fear

7. Grandmother

8. Happy With You

9. How Could I Have Known