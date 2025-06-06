After launching their CHROMA series in January of last year, Northern Irish electronic duo Bicep bring it to a close today with the release of the 10th and final single, "CHROMA 010 BRILLO." The duo's dynamic CHROMA project has taken the multifaceted form of a record label, curated events, a Bicep AV/DJ show, a visual identity, and the series of singles which have been rolling out roughly every six weeks over the past year and a half.

"As we look back on our journey with the CHROMA series, we've always aimed to strike a balance between looking to the past and embracing the future," said Bicep's Andy Ferguson and Matt McBriar in a press release. "Although we weren't part of the clubbing scene during its heyday in the 90s, being outside of it has given us a fresh perspective that's allowed us to reimagine these influences in a modern context."

"By taking elements from this era and merging them with our own sound, we've created a fusion which helps contextualize this sound in a more modern way," they continued. "This approach has enabled us to stay true to the essence of the 90s while infusing it with the styles we're known for. This final CHROMA release, 'BRILLO' embodies this vision, blending euphoric, '90s-esq riffs with soulful vocals, adding a touch of softness that subtly casts a shadow over the series."

The final CHROMA single arrives at the same time that Bicep teases their forthcoming collaboration — a soundtrack titled Takkuuk — with the music-based climate change project EarthSonic.

Hear "CHROMA 010 BRILLO" below.