Just over a year ago, storied Canadian singer-songwriter Beverly Glenn-Copeland shared that he had been diagnosed with dementia. He has nonetheless remained prolific in the time since, performing a rare smattering of shows expected to be among his last, as well as screening the pilot of a children's show at TIFF, covering Marvin Gaye and teaming up with Sam Smith to rework "Ever New."

Now, Glenn-Copeland has announced a new album, previewed today by the double single "Children's Anthem" / "Let Us Dance (Movement One)." The follow-up to 2023's The Ones Ahead, Laughter in Summer is set to arrive on February 6 through Transgressive Records. It was made in collaboration with eco-poet, theatre actor and producer — and the artist's life partner — Elizabeth Copeland.

According to press notes, the album takes its title from a song written almost by accident. As Glenn-Copeland's cognitive impairment advanced, he began composing a series of instrumentals entitled Songs with No Words, and one day played one such piece for his wife while sitting by a lake. She was struck by the words: "Laughter in summer / How I remember."

"It was a very painful time, because I was aware of just how much of my sweetheart I was losing," Elizabeth shared in a statement, adding that her partner's musical being and "heart self" are only growing stronger as his executive functioning diminishes. "Sometimes he'll hold my hands and say, 'I have so much more to give. I've got so much more to give these young people.'"

Hear "Children's Anthem" and "Let Us Dance (Movement One)" — both captured in single-take recordings — below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details as well as Glenn-Copeland's final tour itinerary. As of this writing, he has Canadian performances scheduled in Ottawa (December 5), Toronto (December 13) and Vancouver (January 16).



Laughter in Summer:

1. Let Us Dance (Movement One)

2. Ever New

3. Laughter in Summer (feat. Elizabeth Copeland)

4. Children's Anthem (feat. Elizabeth Copeland)

5. Harbour (feat. Elizabeth Copeland)

6. Middle Island Lament (feat. Elizabeth Copeland)

7. Shenandoah

8. Prince Caspian's Dream

9. Let Us Dance (Movement Two)

Pre-order Laughter in Summer.

Beverly Glenn-Copeland 2025–2025 Tour Dates:

10/07 Dublin, Ireland - Vicar St.

10/10 Cardiff, UK - Wales Millennium Centre

10/15 London, UK - Hackney Empire

10/19 Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios

10/29 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique at KVS

12/05 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson

12/13 Toronto, ON - East End United Church

01/16 Vancouver, BC - Chan Centre at UBC

06/04–06 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound