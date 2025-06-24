Raleigh, NC's progressive metalcore stalwarts Between the Buried and Me are set to release their new album The Blue Nowhere on September 12 via Sony Music — and have now announced that they'll be embarking on a co-headlining North American tour with Hail the Sun starting just two days after its release. With additional support from Delta Sleep and the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, they'll make Canadian stops in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.



"It is with great thrill and anticipation that we're finally able to announce that we will be hitting the road this fall in support of our brand new album, The Blue Nowhere," Between the Buried and Me guitarist Paul Waggoner said in a statement. "We always embrace the opportunity to perform for our amazing fans, particularly when we have new music floating around out there!"

As aforementioned, the run kicks off on September 14 in Philadelphia, PA. The band will make their way to Canada swiftly thereafter for shows in Ottawa (September 16), Toronto (September 18) and Montreal (September 19) ahead of continuing to make their way across the US.

BTBAM return to Canada in the trek's latter half, with West Coast concerts to come in Vancouver (October 14), Edmonton (October 16) and Calgary (October 17). Things will wrap up stateside in Charlotte, NC, on October 30.

Tickets go on general sale in some markets today at noon local time, while presales will begin in others at this point before going on sale Friday (June 17) at 10 a.m. See the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows by way of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Between the Buried and Me & Hail the Sun 2025 Tour Dates:

09/14 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

09/15 Boston, MA - Royale

09/16 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson

09/18 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

09/19 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

09/20 Portland, ME - Aura

09/21 Albany, NY - Empire Live

09/22 New York, NY - Warsaw

09/23 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

09/25 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

09/26 Charleston, SC - Music Farm

09/27 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

09/29 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

09/30 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

10/01 New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater

10/02 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

10/03 San Antonio, TX - Kill Iconic Fest

10/04 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

10/07 Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

10/08 Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/09 Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford

10/10 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

10/12 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

10/13 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

10/14 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

10/16 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

10/17 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

10/19 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

10/20 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

10/21 Bozeman, MT - The ELM

10/22 Missoula, MT - The Wilma

10/24 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10/25 Wichita, KS - TempleLive

10/26 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

10/27 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

10/28 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

10/29 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

10/30 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore