Raleigh, NC's progressive metalcore stalwarts Between the Buried and Me are set to release their new album The Blue Nowhere on September 12 via Sony Music — and have now announced that they'll be embarking on a co-headlining North American tour with Hail the Sun starting just two days after its release. With additional support from Delta Sleep and the World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, they'll make Canadian stops in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.
"It is with great thrill and anticipation that we're finally able to announce that we will be hitting the road this fall in support of our brand new album, The Blue Nowhere," Between the Buried and Me guitarist Paul Waggoner said in a statement. "We always embrace the opportunity to perform for our amazing fans, particularly when we have new music floating around out there!"
As aforementioned, the run kicks off on September 14 in Philadelphia, PA. The band will make their way to Canada swiftly thereafter for shows in Ottawa (September 16), Toronto (September 18) and Montreal (September 19) ahead of continuing to make their way across the US.
BTBAM return to Canada in the trek's latter half, with West Coast concerts to come in Vancouver (October 14), Edmonton (October 16) and Calgary (October 17). Things will wrap up stateside in Charlotte, NC, on October 30.
Tickets go on general sale in some markets today at noon local time, while presales will begin in others at this point before going on sale Friday (June 17) at 10 a.m. See the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows by way of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Between the Buried and Me & Hail the Sun 2025 Tour Dates:
09/14 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
09/15 Boston, MA - Royale
09/16 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson
09/18 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
09/19 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
09/20 Portland, ME - Aura
09/21 Albany, NY - Empire Live
09/22 New York, NY - Warsaw
09/23 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
09/25 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
09/26 Charleston, SC - Music Farm
09/27 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
09/29 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
09/30 Orlando, FL - House of Blues
10/01 New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater
10/02 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/03 San Antonio, TX - Kill Iconic Fest
10/04 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
10/07 Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater
10/08 Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/09 Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford
10/10 San Francisco, CA - August Hall
10/12 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
10/13 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
10/14 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
10/16 Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
10/17 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
10/19 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
10/20 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
10/21 Bozeman, MT - The ELM
10/22 Missoula, MT - The Wilma
10/24 Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
10/25 Wichita, KS - TempleLive
10/26 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
10/27 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
10/28 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
10/29 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
10/30 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore