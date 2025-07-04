Ben Folds was the artistic advisor of the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center before quitting when Donald Trump took it over in February. Now, he's throwing back to his days with the orchestra by surprise-releasing the album Ben Folds Live with the National Symphony Orchestra.

The album was recorded in Washington, D.C., on October 25 and 26, 2024. It features Folds on piano and vocals, accompanied by the orchestra conducted by Steven Reineke. Featured guests include Regina Spektor and Tall Heights. The album was produced by Folds along with David Boucher, Joe Costa and Justin Ellis.

A press release calls the album a "document of his experience at the Kennedy Center — part protest, part celebration, entirely earnest in its ambition." Folds said in a statement, "It works because it's not pretending to be something else. It's using the orchestra as it should be used. To elevate, not decorate."

The main album includes nine tracks, plus five bonus tracks (four of which are exclusive to the digital version). All of the songs are from Folds's solo catalogue, rather than his work with Ben Folds Five.

The album is available to stream or buy on CD or vinyl here.

Folds resigned from his role at the Kennedy Center at 2:01 p.m. on February 12, 2025, exactly one minute after Trump took over control of the institution.

Ben Folds Live with the National Symphony Orchestra:

1. But Wait, There's More

2. Fragile

3. Kristine from the 7th Grade

4. Effington

5. The Luckiest

6. Capable of Anything

7. Still Fighting It (feat. Tall Heights)

8. You Don't Know Me (feat. Regina Spektor)

9. Landed

10. Still (Bonus Track)

11. Cologne (Digital Bonus Track)

12. Moments (feat. Tall Heights) (Digital Bonus Track)

13. Gracie (Digital Bonus Track)

14. Not the Same (Digital Bonus Track)