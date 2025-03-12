Indie folk artist Bells Larsen is hitting the road for a North American tour in support of his sophomore album Blurring Time, out April 25 (Royal Mountain Records).

The Toronto-based artist's solo tour will kick off with a hometown show and make stops in Hamilton and Montreal before heading south for a slate of US performances. The American leg of Larsen's tour begins in mid-June, with shows in Boston, New York City and several California cities — including a free concert in Healdsburg.

UPDATE (4/11, 12:36 p.m. ET): Larsen's US tour dates have been cancelled due to transphobic US Visa policies. His Canadian dates remain unaffected as of press time.

Tickets and more information can be found here. Check out the dates below.

Bells Larsen 2025 Tour Dates: