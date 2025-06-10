Radiohead haven't played any live shows since 2018, but with the band rumoured to be planning an upcoming tour, the BDS Movement is calling for a boycott of the band's future shows.

The Palestinian-led organization has called for concertgoers to boycott Radiohead shows due to the band's ties to Israel — specifically guitarist Jonny Greenwood and his side-project with Dudu Tassa. The BDS Movement's statement says that Greenwood and Tassa performed live in Tel Aviv in May 2024 on the same night that Israeli forces attacked Palestinians in the city of Rafah. The musicians performed in Tel Aviv again in March 2025, and Tassa has performed for IDF soldiers.

The statement further accused singer Thom Yorke of "attempted damage control" and "whitewashing genocide" with his statement about Israel in May.

The BDS statement notes, "Radiohead has also crossed our nonviolent picket line, performing in Tel Aviv in 2017 and artwashing Israel's regime of apartheid and military occupation. It has yet to apologize for doing so."

The BDS Movement previously protested Greenwood and Tassa's performances in the UK, resulting in the pair calling off two of their shows. Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien, however, has been outspoken in his support of Palestine.