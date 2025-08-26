Toronto's BBQ Pope and Montreal-hailing Flamingos Pink are joining forces for a fall tour of the country's eastern half.

Starting in Ottawa on October 22, the two bands will play the Rainbow Bistro before heading eastward, playing Montreal the next night (October 23), then heading toward the Maritimes. They'll stop in Moncton, NB, Halifax and Sydney, NS, Charlottetown, PE, Bathurst, NB, and Saint John, NB. The tour will terminate in BBQ Pope's hometown at Monarch Tavern on November 7, celebrating the release of their sophomore record, Unfurl.

"This tour will be the first time any of us have made it out to the Maritimes with these specific projects. It is fitting in some ways that we should do it together, because BBQ Pope's first-ever out-of-town show back in 2016 was a gig in Montreal with Sacha from the Flamingos, Pink's old band," the bands tell Exclaim! "Our friendships are rooted in the spirit of venturing out and expanding your community through music, and we couldn't be more excited to experience the vibrant music scenes in all the towns we'll be playing in."

As of time of publication, advance ticket links are in place for the Ottawa and Montreal shows. Tickets for the other shows can be purchased at the door. Check out the full run of dates below.

BBQ Pope and the Flamingos Pink 2025 Tour Dates:

10/22 Ottawa, ON - The Rainbow Bistro

10/23 Montreal, QC - Turbo Haüs

10/24 Moncton, NB - Generator Show

10/25 Halifax, NS - Gus' Pub

10/26 Sydney, NS - Breton Brewing

10/29 Charlottetown, PE - Sportsman's Club

10/30 Bathurst, NB - Southside Lounge

10/31 Saint John, NB - Harmony House SJ

11/07 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern