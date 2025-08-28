Earlier this week, Vancouver's bbno$ announced his upcoming self-titled debut album (out October 17). To support the project, he's now mapped out a sprawling international tour for 2026, set to include a pair of Canadian stops in Montreal and Toronto.
The Internet Explorer Tour is slated to get underway in the US, starting February 14 in San Francisco, CA. Amid making the rounds stateside, the rapper-producer will make his first venture to Canada to perform at Montreal's Bell Place on March 21.
After capping off the US dates at the beginning of April, bbno$ heads overseas for the month of May. Upon his return, he'll play the tour finale on his home turf back in Canada, with a Toronto concert at Budweiser Stage scheduled for June 5.
Tickets go on general sale next Tuesday (September 2), following presales taking place the day before (September 1). Check out the full schedule of dates below, and Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.
bbno$ 2026 Tour Dates:
02/14 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
02/18 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
02/20 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
02/21 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
02/23 San Diego, CA - SOMA
02/25 Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center
02/27 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
02/28 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
03/01 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
03/04 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
03/05 Orlando, FL - House of Blues
03/07 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
03/08 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
03/10 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
03/11 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
03/12 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
03/13 New York, NY - Terminal 5
03/16 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
03/17 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
03/18 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom
03/20 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks
03/21 Montreal, QC - Bell Place
03/24 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
03/25 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
03/27 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
03/28 Minneapolis, MN - The Armoury
03/29 West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
03/31 Omaha, NE - Steakhouse
04/02 Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center
04/04 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
05/04 Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium
05/05 Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium
05/07 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
05/10 Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
05/13 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
05/17 Cologne, Germany - Palladium
05/19 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
05/20 Paris, France - Bataclan
05/22 Milan, Italy - Fabrique
05/24 Prague, Czech Republic - Sasazu
05/26 Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
05/28 Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club
06/05 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage