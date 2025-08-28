Earlier this week, Vancouver's bbno$ announced his upcoming self-titled debut album (out October 17). To support the project, he's now mapped out a sprawling international tour for 2026, set to include a pair of Canadian stops in Montreal and Toronto.

The Internet Explorer Tour is slated to get underway in the US, starting February 14 in San Francisco, CA. Amid making the rounds stateside, the rapper-producer will make his first venture to Canada to perform at Montreal's Bell Place on March 21.

After capping off the US dates at the beginning of April, bbno$ heads overseas for the month of May. Upon his return, he'll play the tour finale on his home turf back in Canada, with a Toronto concert at Budweiser Stage scheduled for June 5.

Tickets go on general sale next Tuesday (September 2), following presales taking place the day before (September 1). Check out the full schedule of dates below, and Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.

bbno$ 2026 Tour Dates:

02/14 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

02/18 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

02/20 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

02/21 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

02/23 San Diego, CA - SOMA

02/25 Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

02/27 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

02/28 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

03/01 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

03/04 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

03/05 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

03/07 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

03/08 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

03/10 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

03/11 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03/12 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

03/13 New York, NY - Terminal 5

03/16 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

03/17 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

03/18 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom

03/20 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

03/21 Montreal, QC - Bell Place

03/24 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

03/25 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

03/27 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

03/28 Minneapolis, MN - The Armoury

03/29 West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

03/31 Omaha, NE - Steakhouse

04/02 Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

04/04 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

05/04 Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium

05/05 Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium

05/07 Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

05/10 Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

05/13 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

05/17 Cologne, Germany - Palladium

05/19 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

05/20 Paris, France - Bataclan

05/22 Milan, Italy - Fabrique

05/24 Prague, Czech Republic - Sasazu

05/26 Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

05/28 Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

06/05 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage