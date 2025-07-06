Opening the Saturday evening main stage at the Mariposa Folk Festival has to be one of the most difficult sets of the weekend. Attendees have spent the day basking in the summer sun, and by 5 p.m., they are likely hot, tired, and hungry. The first act has to draw people in from the surrounding stages — and away from the temptation wafting from the Food Trail. Basia Bulat rose to the challenge.



The Canadian folk singer-songwriter strode onto the Lightfoot stage with the easy confidence of a seasoned pro. She launched into a piano medley, before breaking mid-way in the song to address the crowd and play a few bars of Gordon Lightfoot's "If You Could Read My Mind," acknowledging the legend's long-standing connection to the festival. Clearly, Bulat understood the assignment.

Bulat kept the energy up throughout her performance. She switched up instruments throughout the set, alternatively playing keys, acoustic guitar and her signature autoharp. The singer-songwriter's backing band provided the rhythm and texture, with the keyboardist adding some subtle yet intriguing synth on songs like "Infamous."

Bulat was noticeably relaxed and carefree onstage — the energy one would expect from a festival regular, like Irish Mythen (who has been invited to the fest at least eight times). Surprisingly, this is only Bulat's second time being included on the official artist lineup. Perhaps that confidence comes from her recent touring schedule: Bulat's been promoting her new album, Basia's Palace, all year, including a very recent 21-day stint in Europe.

Bulat played "My Angel" from her new album, dedicating the song to "two baby girls" in the audience enjoying their first-ever Mariposa folk festival. It was a sweet moment, and the kind of intimacy that's only possible with smaller crowds. Later, Bulat would give us all a Polish lesson — a nod to her upbringing — and play "Disco Polo." Also from Basia's Palace, "Disco Polo" is reflective, blending English and Polish lyrics with an upbeat tempo and bittersweet melody.

"Five, Four" brought the rain. By the time Bulat's lilting songbird soprano finished the last few notes, the skies opened up in full, quickly escalating from a drizzle to downpour. Ironically, she was joined by the Weather Station (Tamara Lindeman) for the next song. Most of the audience dispersed to seek shelter nearby, but a few dozen remained dancing at the front of the stage until the set ended.

To her credit, Bulat embraced the moment with grace and good humour. For the rest of us, the sudden deluge was a bit of unexpected excitement — a welcome reprieve from the oppressive heat, and a whimsical turn of events that we'll remember for years to come.