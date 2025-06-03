Loveless Collective — a Toronto DIY music and arts organization formed by "a group of friends making things happen" — have now announced the full lineup details for the inaugural Loveless Festival, a celebration of all things shoegaze taking place from July 26–27 between the Monarch Tavern, Collective Arts and Sneaky Dee's.

Basement Revolver, Sunnsetter, Talking Violet, SWIIMS, Brother, Otsyuda, Rituals, the Neverminds, Seventh Dose, Deer Fang, So Perfect, Kiyam, Away Forward, Luster Dust and more will perform at the 19-plus event, keeping eyes glued to the space between floor- and ankle-level all weekend long.

Early-bird tickets for Loveless Festival are on sale now through June 8 via Eventbrite. For more information, visit the Loveless Collective website.