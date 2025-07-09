Baroness have announced that they'll be extending their North American trek dubbed the Red & Blue Tour, celebrating 2007's The Red Album and 2009's Blue Record. The new run of new dates with support from Weedeater includes a Canadian concert in Vancouver this fall.

"West Coast, we're bringing the Red & Blue Tour in your direction this September with our friends and tour mates, Weedeater," the band's John Baizley shared in a press release. "The first leg of the tour through the Northeast was such a blast that we knew we may have to add a second leg. Throughout the tour, we read your messages and saw all of your comments asking for it — so here it is: Red & Blue - Part II. We can't wait to see you again. We'll be playing through the entirety of both records. Get yourselves ready for 90-plus minutes of intense rock music."

The tour kicks off with back-to-back nights in Denver, CO, on September 5 and 6. Swiftly thereafter, Baroness will venture to Canada to play Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre on September 12. From there, the remainder of the trek will be completed stateside, wrapping up on September 27 in Albuquerque, NM.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (July 11) at 10 a.m. local time.

Baroness 2025 Tour Dates:

09/05 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater *

09/06 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater *

09/08 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall *

09/09 Boise, ID - Neurolux *

09/11 Seattle, WA - Neumos *

09/12 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *

09/13 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall *

09/14 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall *

09/16 Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room *

09/17 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall *

09/19 Fresno, CA - Strummer's

09/20 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room *

09/21 San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick *

09/23 Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer *

09/24 Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer *

09/26 Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios *

09/27 Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar *

* with Weedeater