bar italia are hitting the road for an international tour — including a few Canadian dates — this fall, and now, they'll have a new album to bring along for the ride. Some Like It Hot is due October 17 through Matador Records.

The latest from the London trio formed by Nina Cristante, Jezmi Tarik Fehmi and Sam Fenton is said to contain "perhaps not accidental" parallels to the 1959 film of the same name, and "[pulse] with romance, intrigue, self-discovery and rapture over lustful rockers, spellbinding folk pop, punch-drunk ballads and undefinable moments that sneak up on you like a burst of 5pm sunshine."

Today, they continue to preview the effort, from which we've previously heard "Cowbella," with new single and album opener, "Fundraiser." Hear that below, where you'll also find the album's tracklist.



Some Like It Hot:

1. Fundraiser

2. Marble Arch

3. bad reputation

4. Cowbella

5. I Make My Own Dust

6. Plastered

7. rooster

8. the lady vanishes

9. Lioness

10. omni shambles

11. Eyepatch

12. Some Like It Hot

