The name Bob Vylan has been virtually inescapable since the UK punk-rap duo made headlines for inciting a "death to the IDF" chant at Glastonbury. The Trump administration proceeded to revoke their US visas, and multiple international festivals — including last weekend's Radar Festival in Manchester — have dropped the act from their scheduled lineups, which has now prompted numerous other bands to pull out of their performances in protest.

Hero in Error, the Scratch and ĠENN are among the artists who decided to withdraw from performing at Radar Festival. Hero in Error, an Irish metalcore band, shared in an Instagram post that has since been removed [via Stereogum], "After speaking with Radar's organizers, it's clear they're facing the same pressures that many de-platformed artists are currently experiencing. They are good people, and it's evident they stand for progressive ideals. Both they and the artists being targeted are caught in a wider effort to deflect attention from the reality of what's happening. We respect the work Radar has done, but we believe that stepping back from this year's event is the right decision at this time."

The Scratch, a group from Dublin who blend traditional and heavy metal music, likewise announced on social media that they would no longer be playing Radar. "The censorship and deplatforming of artists speaking out against the ongoing genocide in Gaza is greasy, dangerous and must be challenged," the quartet wrote. "To be clear, this decision is not a criticism of Radar Festival. We understand it was an incredibly difficult and complex situation. This is about showing solidarity with Bob Vylan and any artist who may face similar treatment in the future."

Anglo-Maltese art rockers ĠENN cited the 2 Promoters, 1 Pod podcast episode, on which Radar organizer Catherine Jackson-Smith recently appeared, in their statement, acknowledging that she had been pressured to remove Bob Vylan by the venue, O2 Victoria Warehouse. The band explained that they received advice from many on what they should and shouldn't do in this situation — the nature of which had made them "fearful that, regardless of our intentions to act true to our values, whether we perform or not, this wouldn't be seen as 'good enough.'"

As such, they ultimately decided not to perform. "Our fight should not be focused on the policing of those who are trying to spread awareness within their means," ĠENN wrote. "This is a distraction from a wider picture. Pressure needs to be placed on those who are instigating the censorship of a genocide happening in real time."

Lorna Clarke has reportedly stepped down from her position as BBC music director in the wake of the backlash against the broadcaster for livestreaming Bob Vylan's Glastonbury set, with a small number of senior staff having been told to "step back" from their day-to-day duties on music and live events last week. The BBC said there was "no place for antisemitism" in its output, and that the duo had been one of seven acts they had deemed "high risk" prior to the festival.

Meanwhile, Bob Vylan have celebrated their 2024 album, Humble as the Sun, returning to the UK charts amidst their rise to notoriety. (Generally, when you tell people not to listen to something, they tend not to listen to you!)