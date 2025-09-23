Bahamas is evidently predicting the end, since he's just announced My Second Last Album. It's out October 24 via Brushfire Records, and the single "The Bridge" is out now.

Songwriter Afie Jurvanen recorded the album in Nova Scotia with Joshua Van Tassel at the latter's Dream Date Studio; the two artists played every instrument on the album. The new single "The Bridge" is a text message collab between Jurvanen and M.C. Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger.

My Second Last Album is the follow-up to 2023's Bootcut, and while that album skewed country, this one is said to be more genre-agnostic, with a press release promising "soul grooves, country, indie pop, and folk-rock warmth." Conspicuously, the press release makes no mention of the title of My Second Last Album and what this might mean for the longevity of Jurvanen's career.

Get a taste of this with the roots-funk of "The Bridge" below, which features a video showing Jurvanen and his family going on a day trip to the shoreline. Scroll past that to see the tracklist for My Second Last Album.



My Second Last Album:

1. Sauna

2. Country for the Town

3. The Bridge

4. Ready for a New Thing

5. Only Inspiration

6. Dearborn

7. Shadows

8. Play the Game

9. Feels So Good

10. In Country