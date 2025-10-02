Bad Bunny recently said that he wouldn't be touring the US in case ICE agents showed up at his concerts, but now he's announced a lone concert in the country: he's playing the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

UPDATE (10/2, 11:53 a.m. ET): Donald Trump's former campaign manager and longtime associate Corey Lewandowski claimed that ICE agents will be at the Super Bowl on right-wing commentator Benny Johnson's podcast yesterday (October 1).

"There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally — not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you, we will apprehend you, we will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you," said Lewandowski.

After a whole tirade about how he doesn't enjoy watching sports like football anymore since institutions like the NFL got "woke," the Republican pundit said it's "so shameful that they've decided to pick somebody that just seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime." Lewandowski added, "If there are illegal aliens, I don't care if it's a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else, we're going to do enforcement everywhere because we are going to make Americans safe. That is directed from the president."

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," Bad Bunny said in a statement [via Billboard]. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL."

JAY-Z, who has booked the halftime show since the 2020 event, said, "What Benito [Ocasio] has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring." He added, "We are honoured to have him on the world's biggest stage."

Bad Bunny has appeared on the Super Bowl halftime show before: in 2020, he made a cameo during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's set. This will presumably be his only stateside appearance in support of this year's album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

See the NFL's announcement about the halftime show below. Super Bowl LX takes place on February 8, 2026, at Santa Clara, CA's Levi's Stadium.