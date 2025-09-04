True Babygirl heads have been waiting for this moment since the release of Lovers Fevers EP in 2018: the Toronto-based duo of Kiki Frances and Cameron Bright have, at long last, announced the upcoming release of their full-length debut album, previewed today by new single "All Is Well."

Stay Here Where It's Warm is set for release on October 9 through Arts & Crafts, following the Exclaim! New Faves alumni's latest EPs, Be Still My Heart and Losers Weepers. The record includes recent singles "You Don't Need a Reason to Call," "Take Me Back" and "After You."

The title Stay Here Where It's Warm is distinctly born of the band's whole ethos, which is freeze-framing an instance and capturing it — and the longing for it they know will follow, occasionally before what's fleeting has even passed them by.

"You can't stay in these perfect moments forever," Frances said in a press release, with some of the songs on the LP dating back nearly a decade, but which kept "tapping on our shoulders." Of their songcraft, she and Bright explained, "Sometimes it feels like you're making a pointillist painting and you're just seeing the dots," and "then at the end, you stand back" and finally see the bigger picture.

Fittingly, "All Is Well" taps into the warm tranquillity of being with someone who makes you feel safe. Listen below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details.



Stay Here Where It's Warm:

1. Take Me Back

2. All Is Well

3. Dancing with Her

4. You Don't Need a Reason to Call

5. You're the Difference

6. Buzzed

7. Give Up with Me

8. Can't Be Friends

9. Take Me to Heaven

10. After You

11. Stay Here Where It's Warm

Pre-order Stay Here Where It's Warm.